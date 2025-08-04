HC Barys names Mikhail Kravets as new head coach

According to the press service, the agreement with 61-year-old specialist Mikhail Kravets is valid until May 31, 2026, with the option to extend for one additional season.

The contract with the previous head coach, Galym Mambetaliev, was terminated due to unsatisfactory performance in the last KHL season, said the press service.

To note, HC Barys finished at the bottom of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) standings in the 2023/24 season with 14 wins in 68 matches.

Mikhail Kravets began his coaching career in 2001. In the Kontinental Hockey League, he has previously led teams such as Vityaz, Amur, Avangard, and Kunlun.

To add, HC Barys will open the new season at home with HC Traktor Chelyabinsk on September 7.

