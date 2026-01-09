Kazakhstani athlete wins Greco-Roman Wrestling gold in Türkiye
A major international wrestling tournament has kicked off in Antalya, Türkiye, where the Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestling team has already claimed several medals, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the 72 kg weight category, Yussuf Ashrapov secured the gold medal, finishing atop the podium.
The Kazakh Greco-Roman team rounded out its medal haul with two bronze awards, claimed by Yerkebulan Ardakov (63 kg) and Rakhat Berzhanov (97 kg).
