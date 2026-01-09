EN
    Kazakhstani athlete wins Greco-Roman Wrestling gold in Türkiye

    18:52, 9 January 2026

    A major international wrestling tournament has kicked off in Antalya, Türkiye, where the Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestling team has already claimed several medals, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Competing in the 72 kg weight category, Yussuf Ashrapov secured the gold medal, finishing atop the podium.

    The Kazakh Greco-Roman team rounded out its medal haul with two bronze awards, claimed by Yerkebulan Ardakov (63 kg) and Rakhat Berzhanov (97 kg).

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has cruised into Hong Kong quarterfinals.

    Wrestling Sport National Olympic Committee Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
