    Sonja Zhiyenbayeva of Kazakhstan wins 1st doubles title at ITF tournament in U.S.

    17:32, 17 November 2025

    Kazakhstani tennis player Sonja Zhiyenbayeva, pairing with American Savannah Broadus, won the W50 Austin in the United States, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Tennis Federation

    In the final, Zhiyenbayeva and Broadus defeated the American duo of Victoria Osuigwe and Alana Smith 6:3, 6:3. 

    This is Sonja Zhiyenbayeva's first doubles title in ITF competition. Previously, she had won two ITF singles titles.

    Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Rybakina has set a Guinness World Record for the highest prize in tennis history.

