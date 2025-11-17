Sonja Zhiyenbayeva of Kazakhstan wins 1st doubles title at ITF tournament in U.S.

In the final, Zhiyenbayeva and Broadus defeated the American duo of Victoria Osuigwe and Alana Smith 6:3, 6:3.

This is Sonja Zhiyenbayeva's first doubles title in ITF competition. Previously, she had won two ITF singles titles.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported, Rybakina has set a Guinness World Record for the highest prize in tennis history.