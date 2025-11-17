Sonja Zhiyenbayeva of Kazakhstan wins 1st doubles title at ITF tournament in U.S.
Kazakhstani tennis player Sonja Zhiyenbayeva, pairing with American Savannah Broadus, won the W50 Austin in the United States, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
In the final, Zhiyenbayeva and Broadus defeated the American duo of Victoria Osuigwe and Alana Smith 6:3, 6:3.
This is Sonja Zhiyenbayeva's first doubles title in ITF competition. Previously, she had won two ITF singles titles.
