Kazakhstani athlete sets Asia's new para powerlifting record

The championships are held in Bangkok, Thailand, from April 7 to 12, 2026.

The Kyzylorda Regional Department of Physical Culture, Sports, and Tourism reported that Snezhanna Boiko secured victory in both the best lift and the total lift (the combined weight of her three attempts) in the under 45kg weight category.

"Our athlete from the Kyzylorda region set a new Asian youth record by lifting 78 kilograms. She was trained for the competitions by Senior Para Powerlifting Coach Bakhytbek Rysbayev. We are immensely proud of our compatriot's achievement," the Department's press release reads.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan leads the medal table at the Asian Boxing Championships.