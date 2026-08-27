Kazakhstani athlete nominated for Olympic Council of Asia Athletes Commission

Nine athletes from four regions - West Asia, Central Asia, East Asia and Southeast Asia - are competing for four seats on the commission.

Following the election, the four newly elected members will work alongside Commission Chair Ding Ning to ensure athletes have a direct voice in the day-to-day governance of the Olympic movement in Asia.

Representing Central Asia is Kazakhstan’s Amir Maimuratov, who competes in sport climbing in the speed discipline. His fellow candidates from the region are Uzbek taekwondo athlete Jasurbek Jaysunov and Iranian taekwondo athlete Arian Salimi.

The OCA Athletes Commission elections will be held from September 20 to October 2, 2026. Only athletes participating in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya will be eligible to vote.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan pocketed 26 medals at the Central Asian Athletics Championships.