Kazakhstan claims first medal at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in China

Petr Khrebetov of Kazakhstan won the men’s 73kg bronze with a total lift of 333 kg.

Indonesia’s Rahmat Erwin Abdullah claimed gold in the men’s 73kg weigh class after lifting 360kg. Chinese weightlifter Wu Haifeng took the men’s 73kg silver with a result of 334kg.

As earlier reported, Team Kazakhstan finished ninth on the medals table Qazaqstan Barysy Judo Grand Slam tournament in Astana, three silver and six bronze medals.