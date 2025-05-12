Kazakhstan claims first medal at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in China
09:43, 12 May 2025
Petr Khrebetov brought Kazakhstan its first medal at the 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships after settling for bronze in the men’s 73kg category, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Petr Khrebetov of Kazakhstan won the men’s 73kg bronze with a total lift of 333 kg.
Indonesia’s Rahmat Erwin Abdullah claimed gold in the men’s 73kg weigh class after lifting 360kg. Chinese weightlifter Wu Haifeng took the men’s 73kg silver with a result of 334kg.
