Kazakh fencer shines at World Cup stage

In the round of 32, Kurbanov narrowly defeated his teammate Elmir Alimzhanov with a score of 15–14. He then went on to beat Hungary’s Dávid Nagy (15–13) and Japan’s Akira Komata (15–11).

In the quarterfinals, Kurbanov stunned fellow Kazakh Nikita Zhulinskiy 12–11. He then advanced to the final with a confident 15–9 win against the Netherlands’ Tristan Tulen.

Kurbanov clinched the gold medal with a hard-fought 15–14 victory over Italy’s Davide Di Veroli in the final.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has claimed its first medal at the Asian Athletics Championships in Tianjin, China.