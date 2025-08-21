Ivan Ivanov claims bronze at Asian Throwing Championships in South Korea
20:05, 21 August 2025
Kazakhstan’s Ivan Ivanov secured a bronze medal in the shot put event at the ongoing Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.
Ivan Ivanov threw the shot 18.58 meters, earning the third-place finish.
In the discus throw, Yevgeniy Labutov was ranked seventh, while Artur Gafner is set to represent the country in the javelin throw.
