    Ivan Ivanov claims bronze at Asian Throwing Championships in South Korea

    20:05, 21 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Ivan Ivanov secured a bronze medal in the shot put event at the ongoing Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Ivan Ivanov threw the shot 18.58 meters, earning the third-place finish.

    In the discus throw, Yevgeniy Labutov was ranked seventh, while Artur Gafner is set to represent the country in the javelin throw.

    As reported earlier, Semey is set to host the Kazakhstan Boxing Championships.

