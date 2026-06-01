Kazakhstani archer Ilfat Abdullin claims gold at Veronica’s Cup tournament in Slovenia

In the men’s individual recurve final, Abdullin defeated India’s Sachin Gupta to claim the gold medal.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s women’s compound archery team won bronze in the team event. The team included Viktoriya Lyan, Roksana Yunusova, and Adel Zheksenbinova. In the bronze-medal match, the Kazakhstani athletes defeated Luxembourg.

More than 330 archers from nearly 30 countries participated in this year’s traditional tournament. Earlier, Kazakhstani athletes also won several medals in the U18 and U21 age categories. Thanks to these results, Kazakhstan finished second in the overall team standings, behind only Italy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan wins 14 medals at the international equestrian tournament in Astana.