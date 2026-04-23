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    Kazakhstan–Dubai flights remain suspended through May 31

    11:25, 23 April 2026

    Air Astana has extended the suspension of its regular flights to Dubai through May 31 inclusive due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan–Dubai flights remain suspended through May 31
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbay/Qazinform News Agency

    Passengers impacted by the cancellations may opt for a full refund with no penalties or free rebooking in the same class on flights departing by July 31. They also have the option to change their route to other airline flights at no additional cost, aside from any fare difference and airport fees, for departures by the same date.

    If a ticket was previously rebooked with a penalty, that fee cannot be refunded.

    The airline said it continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates to passengers if there are any changes.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that direct Oral-Istanbul flights are set to begin in June 2026.

    Flights Passenger transportation Airports Air communication Air Astana Kazakhstan Dubai Saudi Arabia Middle East situation Society Tourism
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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