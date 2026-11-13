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    Kazakhstan–China pipeline increases oil transportation volumes by 3% in first 10 months of 2026

    07:15, 13 November 2026

    Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP (KCP) transported 16.56 million tons of oil through its trunk pipeline system during the first 10 months of 2026, marking a 3% increase compared with the same period last year, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing KazTransOil.

    Kazakhstan–China pipeline increases oil transportation volumes by 3% in first 10 months of 2026
    Photo credit: KazTransOil

    Oil transportation through the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline reached 9.48 million tons, an increase of 297,000 tons, or 3%, year on year.

    Of the total volume, 1.095 million tons was shipped for export, up 28% compared with January-October 2025. Transit shipments amounted to 8.383 million tons, representing a 1% increase year on year.

    Meanwhile, oil transportation through the Kenkiyak Kumkol pipeline totaled 7.545 million tons, exceeding the corresponding figure for 2025 by 313,000 tons, or 4%.

    Of this volume, 466,000 tons was shipped for export, while 7.079 million tons was delivered to the domestic market, marking a 2% increase compared with the same period last year.

    KCP's oil freight turnover reached 14,992 million ton-kilometers during the reporting period, an increase of 571 million ton-kilometers, or 4%, compared with January-October 2025.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported KazTransOil increased oil transportation by 1.3 million tons in 10 months of 2026. 

    KazTransOil Oil & Gas Oil and Gas Kazakhstan and China China
    Seilkhanov
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