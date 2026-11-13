Kazakhstan–China pipeline increases oil transportation volumes by 3% in first 10 months of 2026

Oil transportation through the Atasu-Alashankou pipeline reached 9.48 million tons, an increase of 297,000 tons, or 3%, year on year.

Of the total volume, 1.095 million tons was shipped for export, up 28% compared with January-October 2025. Transit shipments amounted to 8.383 million tons, representing a 1% increase year on year.

Meanwhile, oil transportation through the Kenkiyak Kumkol pipeline totaled 7.545 million tons, exceeding the corresponding figure for 2025 by 313,000 tons, or 4%.

Of this volume, 466,000 tons was shipped for export, while 7.079 million tons was delivered to the domestic market, marking a 2% increase compared with the same period last year.

KCP's oil freight turnover reached 14,992 million ton-kilometers during the reporting period, an increase of 571 million ton-kilometers, or 4%, compared with January-October 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KazTransOil increased oil transportation by 1.3 million tons in 10 months of 2026.