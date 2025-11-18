Kazakhstan Youth Boxing Championships kicks off in E Kazakhstan region

The championships brought together 408 athletes across 11 weight categories from 20 regions of the country.

“The Kazakhstan Youth Boxing Championships is an important platform for developing young athletes, giving them the opportunity to gain experience and hone their skills,” said akim (governor) of the East Kazakhstan region, Nuryumbet Saktaganov, at the opening ceremony.

Photo credit: Akimat of the East Kazakhstan region

Today, the region has 1,628 sports facilities, with eight more under construction. In October, a new fitness and wellness center opened in the Ulan district, and two more centers are expected to be commissioned by the end of the year.

A total of 2,500 sporting events have been held in the region this year.

The Kazakhstan Youth Boxing Championship will run through November 23.

