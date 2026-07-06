Kazakhstan wraps up Asian U20 Wrestling Championships with 18 medals

The Kazakh team delivered strong performances across freestyle, women's and Greco-Roman wrestling, securing podium finishes in all three disciplines.

In freestyle wrestling, Kazakhstan’s Bekassyl Assambek (61 kg) and Nurdaulet Seilbekov (74 kg) claimed gold medals. Silver went to Sunkar Seidakhmet (70 kg), Beibarys Yergali (92 kg) and Samir Dursunov (97 kg), while Aibek Kaliakhmet (79 kg) and Askhab Khadzhiev (86 kg) earned bronze.

In women's wrestling, Zhanyl Beken (65 kg) and Uldana Tileukhan (68 kg) won silver medals. Bronze medals were claimed by Dinara Dauylkyzy (53 kg), Anna Stratan (57 kg) and Aizhan Muratbay (59 kg).

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Bakdaulet Tursynbek (77 kg), Yerkebulan Anapiya (82 kg) and Alikhan Tagayev (87 kg) finished with silver medals. Bronze medalists were Amirmukhammed Kabulov (55 kg), Alpamys Bolatuly (60 kg) and Maxim Ukraintsev (97 kg).