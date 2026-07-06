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    Kazakhstan wraps up Asian U20 Wrestling Championships with 18 medals

    20:17, 6 July 2026

    Kazakhstan concluded the Asian U20 Wrestling Championships with a total of 18 medals, including two gold, eight silver and eight bronze ones, in Pattaya, Thailand, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan wraps up Asian U20 Wrestling Championships with 18 medals
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    The Kazakh team delivered strong performances across freestyle, women's and Greco-Roman wrestling, securing podium finishes in all three disciplines.

    In freestyle wrestling, Kazakhstan’s Bekassyl Assambek (61 kg) and Nurdaulet Seilbekov (74 kg) claimed gold medals. Silver went to Sunkar Seidakhmet (70 kg), Beibarys Yergali (92 kg) and Samir Dursunov (97 kg), while Aibek Kaliakhmet (79 kg) and Askhab Khadzhiev (86 kg) earned bronze.

    In women's wrestling, Zhanyl Beken (65 kg) and Uldana Tileukhan (68 kg) won silver medals. Bronze medals were claimed by Dinara Dauylkyzy (53 kg), Anna Stratan (57 kg) and Aizhan Muratbay (59 kg).

    In Greco-Roman wrestling, Bakdaulet Tursynbek (77 kg), Yerkebulan Anapiya (82 kg) and Alikhan Tagayev (87 kg) finished with silver medals. Bronze medalists were Amirmukhammed Kabulov (55 kg), Alpamys Bolatuly (60 kg) and Maxim Ukraintsev (97 kg).

    Sport Wrestling Thailand
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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