Kazakhstan wraps up Asian Canoe Marathon Championships with four gold medals

Kazakhstani athletes Kirill Tubaev and Polat Turebekov claimed gold medals in the men’s 10-kilometer events, securing a successful finish for Kazakhstan at the continental tournament.

In the men’s kayak 10-kilometer race, Tubaev took first place after completing the distance in 30:22.889. Athletes from South Korea and Vietnam won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the men’s canoe 10,000-meter event, Turebekov secured the top spot with a result of 35:10.277. Representatives from Japan finished second and third.

With these victories, Kazakhstan concluded the championship with four gold medals.

A total of 390 athletes from 12 countries competed across all categories at the Asian Canoe Marathon Championships. Kazakhstan was represented by two athletes - Kirill Tubaev and Polat Turebekov.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani athletes Kirill Tubaev and Polat Turebekov had claimed two gold medals on the opening day of the VI Asian Canoe Marathon Championships in Kyoto, Japan.