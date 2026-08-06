Kazakhstan wins two gold medals at start of Asian Canoe Marathon Championships in Japan

According to the Federation, Tubaev secured first place in the men’s kayak event over the 3,400-meter distance, completing the race in 14 minutes and 54.166 seconds.

Athletes from South Korea and Vietnam finished second and third respectively in the event.

Kazakhstan’s second gold medal came in the men’s canoe race, where Polat Turebekov dominated the competition with a winning time of 17 minutes and 13.493 seconds. Competitors from Japan claimed the silver and bronze medals.

The Kazakhstani athletes will continue their campaign on August 7, when they compete in the 10,000-meter marathon events.

The Asian Canoe Marathon Championships in Kyoto feature around 200 athletes from 10 countries, with Kazakhstan represented by Kirill Tubaev and Polat Turebekov.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's young water polo players dominate Uruguay at the World Championships.