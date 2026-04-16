Kazakhstan and Tajikistan to expand military cooperation

According to Senator Darkhan Kydyrali the treaty aimed at elevating cooperation across multiple areas was signed by the Heads of State on August 22, 2024, in Dushanbe as part of the working visit of the Kazakh President to Tajikistan.

He emphasized that Tajikistan is an important and reliable strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Commodity turnover between the two nations exceeded 1 billion US dollars. Currently, the governments are working to increase trade to up to 2 billion US dollars.

He said the treaty, consisting of 26 articles, ensures expansion of cooperation in politics, defense, trade, agriculture, transport, food security, industry, water and energy, environment, digitalization, education, and culture.

Besides, interparliamentary ties have intensified, with annual meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and growing regional cooperation.

As written before, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan eye expanding unified energy system cooperation.