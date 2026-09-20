Kazakhstan women's team secures fourth straight win at Chess Olympiad

Round four matches were played in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan's women's team, competing in a tournament featuring 189 teams, faced Armenia, which ranks 16th in the starting ratings.

Photo credit: Sports Development Directorate

Bibisara Assaubayeva secured her first win of the tournament, defeating Lilit Mkrtchian. Sixteen-year-old Elnaz Kaliakhmet extended her winning streak to four games, beating Susanna Gaboyan.

Photo source: Sports Development Directorate

Alua Nurman and Meruert Kamalidenova drew with Mariam Mkrtchyan and Elina Danielian, respectively.

Photo source: Sports Development Directorate

Thus, Kazakhstan defeated Armenia 3-1.

In round four, Kazakhstan's men's team faced Japan, which ranks 76th in the starting ratings. The men's tournament features 205 teams.

Denis Makhnev defeated Tran Thanh Tu, Sauat Nurgaliyev beat Shou Otsuka, and Danial Sapenov overcame Ryosuke Nanjo. Zhandos Agmanov's game against Shinya Kojima ended in a draw.

As a result, Kazakhstan's men's team overcame Japan 3.5-0.5.

Round five matches will be played on September 20.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's women's team defeated Slovenia 3.5:0.5 in the third round of the 2026 Chess Olympiad.