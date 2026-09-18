Kazakhstan women's team claims 3rd win at Chess Olympiad

Bibisara Asaubaeva (2536) drew with Laura Unuk (2301) - 1/2:1/2, while Alua Nurman (2455) beat Zala Urh (2208), Yelnaz Kaliakhmet (2347) overwhelmed Nadja Španko (2182), and Zarina Nurgalieva (2303) defeated Anja Beber (2272).

The men’s team lost to France 0.5 - 3.5. Denis Makhnev (2568) drew with Maxime Vachier‑Lagrave (2718) - 1/2:1/2, while Saut Nurgaliev (2493) was defeated by Étienne Bacrot, Aldiyar Ansat (2495) - by Maxime Lagarde (2593), and Zhandos Agmanov (2490) lost to Marc’Andria Maurizzi (2612).