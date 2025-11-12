Kazakhstan women’s rifle team grabs bronze at World Championships

Team Kazakhstan consists of Alexandra Le, Yelizaveta Bezrukova, and Arina Malinovskaya.

China won the gold medal, with Switzerland claiming silver.

The competition brought together 697 athletes from 71 countries. Kazakhstan is represented by 15 of its top shooters, who qualified based on the national ranking and results of republican tournaments.

The ISSF World Rifle and Pistol Shooting Championships is set to run through November 18.

As reported earlier, Kazakh judoka Yeldos Smetov has revealed a date for his comeback.