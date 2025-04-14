Kazakhstan women’s ice hockey team upset by Latvia at World Championships

Latvia got off to a strong start, opening the score and quickly extending their lead to 2-0. In the second period, Kazakhstan fought back with goals from Madina Tursynova and Munira Sayakhatkyzy to tie the score. Moments later, Sofia Zubkova put Kazakhstan ahead 3-2. However, Latvia answered just three minutes later and took control in the final period, netting four unanswered goals to secure a commanding 7-3 win.

Kazakhstan will next face Slovenia on April 15.

So far in the tournament, the Kazakhstani team has secured one victory and suffered three defeats.

As reported earlier, the Kazakh women's hockey team, Aisulu Almaty, has become the champion of the European Women's Hockey League.