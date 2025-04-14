EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan women’s ice hockey team upset by Latvia at World Championships

    14:39, 14 April 2025

    In the penultimate match of the IIHF Women’s World Championship Division IB, Team Kazakhstan faced off against Latvia, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan women’s ice hockey team upset by Latvia at World Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Latvia got off to a strong start, opening the score and quickly extending their lead to 2-0. In the second period, Kazakhstan fought back with goals from Madina Tursynova and Munira Sayakhatkyzy to tie the score. Moments later, Sofia Zubkova put Kazakhstan ahead 3-2. However, Latvia answered just three minutes later and took control in the final period, netting four unanswered goals to secure a commanding 7-3 win.

    Kazakhstan will next face Slovenia on April 15.

    So far in the tournament, the Kazakhstani team has secured one victory and suffered three defeats.

    As reported earlier, the Kazakh women's hockey team, Aisulu Almaty, has become the champion of the European Women's Hockey League.

    Hockey Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All