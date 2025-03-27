HC Aisulu Almaty wins European Women's Hockey League title

The Kazakhstani team played against Austria’s Sabres St. Pölten. The first match ended in a 1-1 draw, with the winner decided in the second game.

In the first period, the Almaty players took the lead, but the opponents quickly leveled the score.

The outcome was decided in overtime, and in the second minute of extra time, Annalise Hayes secured the victory for the national team. Kazakhstan’s Malika Aldabergenova and Pernesh Ashimova contributed with assists in this match.

