Kazakhstan women’s ice hockey team defeats Slovenia at World Championships
13:07, 16 April 2025
Team Kazakhstan clashed with Slovenia in their final match of the IIHF Women’s World Championship Division IB in Dumfries, United Kingdom, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The first period ended with Kazakhstan leading 1–0. In the second one, the team added six more goals against Slovenia.
In the third period, both teams scored once, but Kazakhstan sealed the game with a final goal, making it 9–1.
Thus, Kazakhstan retained its place in Division IB.
Earlier, Kazakhstan had played against Latvia in the penultimate match of the IIHF Women’s World Championship Division IB.