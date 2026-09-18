Kazakhstan women’s field hockey team falls to Malaysia in Asian Games opener
19:27, 18 September 2026
Kazakhstan’s women’s field hockey team has opened its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a defeat, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan faced Malaysia in its opening group-stage match, with the Malaysian team claiming a 5-0 victory.
Kazakhstan is competing in Group A alongside China, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.
The Kazakh team will next face South Korea on September 21.
Earlier, a traditional flag-raising ceremony for countries participating in the 20th Asian Games was held in Nagoya, Japan, ahead of the official opening on September 19.