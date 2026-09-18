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    Kazakhstan women’s field hockey team falls to Malaysia in Asian Games opener

    19:27, 18 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s women’s field hockey team has opened its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with a defeat, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan women’s field hockey team falls to Malaysia in Asian Games opener
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/ the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan faced Malaysia in its opening group-stage match, with the Malaysian team claiming a 5-0 victory.

    Kazakhstan is competing in Group A alongside China, South Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei.

    The Kazakh team will next face South Korea on September 21.

    Earlier, a traditional flag-raising ceremony for countries participating in the 20th Asian Games was held in Nagoya, Japan, ahead of the official opening on September 19.

    Asia Asian Games Japan Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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