Kazakhstan women beat Germany at FIDE Chess Olympiad

Round five matches at the Chess Olympiad have concluded in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan's women's team outplayed Germany (ranking among the top 10), while the men's team drew with Estonia, the Sports Development Directorate of the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports said.

In the women's tournament, the match lasted about five hours and ended in a 2.5-1.5 win for Kazakhstan. Meruert Kamalidenova secured the decisive point, defeating Hanna Marie Klek. The other three games ended in draws.

Kazakhstan – Germany – 2.5-1.5

Bibisara Assaubayeva – Dinara Wagner – draw

Alua Nurman – Elisabeth Pähtz – draw

Meruert Kamalidenova – Hanna Marie Klek – Kazakhstan win

Elnaz Kaliakhmet – Jana Schneider – draw

In the men's tournament, Kazakhstan faced Estonia (62nd in the starting rankings). For the first time at this Olympiad, the Kazakhstan team finished a match in a draw, 2-2.

Kazakhstan – Estonia – 2-2

Denis Makhnev – Ilja Sirosh – draw

Sauat Nurgaliyev – Kirill Chukavin – Kazakhstan win

Danial Sapenov – Meelis Kanep – draw

Ansat Aldiyar – Dion Krivenko – loss

Round six will be played on September 21. The tournament consists of 11 rounds and concludes on September 27.

Earlier, the Kazakhstan women's chess team claimed its fourth straight victory.