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    Kazakhstan women beat Germany at FIDE Chess Olympiad

    23:21, 20 September 2026

    The Kazakhstan women's chess team defeated Germany at the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad, Qazinform News Agency reports.  

    Kazakhstan women beat Germany at FIDE Chess Olympiad
    Photo source: Sports Development Directorate

    Round five matches at the Chess Olympiad have concluded in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

    Kazakhstan's women's team outplayed Germany (ranking among the top 10), while the men's team drew with Estonia, the Sports Development Directorate of the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports said.

    In the women's tournament, the match lasted about five hours and ended in a 2.5-1.5 win for Kazakhstan. Meruert Kamalidenova secured the decisive point, defeating Hanna Marie Klek. The other three games ended in draws.

    Kazakhstan – Germany – 2.5-1.5

    • Bibisara Assaubayeva – Dinara Wagner – draw

    • Alua Nurman – Elisabeth Pähtz – draw

    • Meruert Kamalidenova – Hanna Marie Klek – Kazakhstan win

    • Elnaz Kaliakhmet – Jana Schneider – draw

    In the men's tournament, Kazakhstan faced Estonia (62nd in the starting rankings). For the first time at this Olympiad, the Kazakhstan team finished a match in a draw, 2-2.

    Kazakhstan – Estonia – 2-2

    • Denis Makhnev – Ilja Sirosh – draw

    • Sauat Nurgaliyev – Kirill Chukavin – Kazakhstan win

    • Danial Sapenov – Meelis Kanep – draw

    • Ansat Aldiyar – Dion Krivenko – loss

    Round six will be played on September 21. The tournament consists of 11 rounds and concludes on September 27.

    Earlier, the Kazakhstan women's chess team claimed its fourth straight victory.

    Kazakhstan Chess Sport Uzbekistan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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