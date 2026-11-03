Kazakhstan wins two gold medals at Moscow Karate Universe tournament
Kazakhstan’s national karate team secured six medals, including two golds, at the fifth edition of the WKF Moscow Karate Universe international tournament, which concluded in Moscow, Russia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
With two gold and four bronze medals, Kazakhstan finished second in the overall team standings.
Moldir Zhanbyrbay, the first Kazakhstani woman in history to become a world karate champion, claimed gold in the women’s kumite competition in the under-50 kg weight category. In the final, she delivered a convincing performance, defeating Uzbekistan’s Diyora Pulatova 5-1.
Another gold medal for Kazakhstan was secured by Sofya Berultseva, a Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist and two-time Asian Games champion. Competing in the over-68 kg category, Berultseva demonstrated her superiority against Iran’s Atena Mahboob Bashari to take first place.
Four Kazakhstani athletes also earned bronze medals: Gulmira Ussenova (under 55 kg), Aizhan Bakirova (under 61 kg), Asian champion Daiyana Darenskaya (under 68 kg), and Nikita Tarnakin (under 84 kg).
The three-day international competition brought together more than 400 karate athletes from 40 countries.
At last year’s Moscow Karate Universe tournament, Kazakhstan’s representatives won five medals: one gold, two silver and two bronze.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh karateka Sunkar Kanibek had won a gold medal at the WKF World Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships in Bielsko-Biała, Poland.