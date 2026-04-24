Kazakh volleyball players secure another victory at Asian Beach Games

The Kazakhstani men’s teams played their latest matches in the tournament. Dmitriy Yakovlev and Abdulmajid Mokhammad defeated the Malaysian duo of Muhammad Isma Haziq and Yong Jen Tan 2-0 in straight sets, 21-12 and 21-13.

Photo credit: Olympic.kz

Meanwhile, Sergey Bogatu and Kirill Gurin claimed a 2-0 victory over Horosit Biswas and Sheikh Shihab Ahmed of Bangladesh in two sets, 21-15, 21-14.

According to the Kazakh National Olympic Committee, Kazakhstan’s beach volleyball players remain unbeaten. Bogatu and Gurin have won all three matches, while Yakovlev and Mokhammad have won both of their matches.

Earlier, it was reported that jiu-jitsu athlete Batyr Tenizbay had won the first medal for Team Kazakhstan at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China.