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    Kazakh volleyball players secure another victory at Asian Beach Games

    11:30, 24 April 2026

    The group stage of the beach volleyball competition is underway at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh volleyball players players secure another victory at Asian Beach Games
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The Kazakhstani men’s teams played their latest matches in the tournament. Dmitriy Yakovlev and Abdulmajid Mokhammad defeated the Malaysian duo of Muhammad Isma Haziq and Yong Jen Tan 2-0 in straight sets, 21-12 and 21-13.

    Sergey Bogatu/Kirill Gurin
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Meanwhile, Sergey Bogatu and Kirill Gurin claimed a 2-0 victory over Horosit Biswas and Sheikh Shihab Ahmed of Bangladesh in two sets, 21-15, 21-14.

    According to the Kazakh National Olympic Committee, Kazakhstan’s beach volleyball players remain unbeaten. Bogatu and Gurin have won all three matches, while Yakovlev and Mokhammad have won both of their matches.

    Earlier, it was reported that jiu-jitsu athlete Batyr Tenizbay had won the first medal for Team Kazakhstan at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China.

    Sport Kazakhstan China Asia Society
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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