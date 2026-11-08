Kazakhstan wins multiple medals at World Sambo Championships in Tashkent

According to Kazakhstan's Sambo Federation, Nurila Assankyzy won silver in combat sambo in the over 80kg category on the opening day of competition, November 6. She became world champion at the 2024 championships in Astana and won bronze at last year’s event in Bishkek.

Among visually impaired athletes, Miras Zharylkasin (98kg) and Gulnaz Omarbek (50kg) also secured places on the podium.

On November 7, Kazakhstan added more medals to its tally. In women’s sport sambo, Guldana Almukhanbetova (54kg) and Madina Yerzhan (80kg) claimed bronze medals.

In women’s combat sambo, Zhadуra Paiyz (50kg) and Aruzhan Assemkamalkyzy (72kg) won silver.

In the men’s competition, Zhandos Beissenbayev reached the final in sport sambo in the up to 64kg category, where he finished with a silver medal.

In men’s combat sambo, Nietkhan Toleukhan (71kg) and Raikhan Madi (98kg) took bronze.

The 50th World Sambo Championships, featuring athletes from more than 100 countries, are scheduled to conclude today.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Elena Rybakina pulled out of the WTA Finals due to physical concerns.