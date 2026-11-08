Kazakhstan wins IIHF Asia Championship for third year in a row

The competition featured four national teams: Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea and China.

Kazakhstan won all three of its matches. The team opened its campaign with a 3-2 victory over Japan before defeating China 5-0.

In their final match against tournament hosts South Korea, neither side managed to score during regulation time. Kazakhstan eventually secured a 4-3 victory in the shootout to clinch the championship title.

Japan finished second to take silver, while South Korea claimed bronze. China placed fourth.

To note, Kazakhstan previously won the Asian Championship in 2024 and 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan won multiple medals at the World Sambo Championships in Tashkent.