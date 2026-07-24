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    Kazakhstan wins gold, bronze at ISSF World Championships

    10:37, 24 July 2026

    Kazakhstan's Fatima Irnazarova won gold at the ISSF World Championships in 10m Running Target in Tallinn, Estonia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan wins gold, bronze at ISSF World Championship
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Irnazarova claimed the title in the women's 10-meter running target event after defeating Ukraine's Viktoriia Rybovalova in the final.

    Zukhra Irnazarova earned bronze for Kazakhstan with a victory over Hungary's Bianka Barbara Farkasne Keczeli in the third-place match.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won seven medals at the WTT Youth Contender Tashkent II in Uzbekistan.

    Shooting sports Sport Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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