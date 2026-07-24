Kazakhstan wins gold, bronze at ISSF World Championships

Irnazarova claimed the title in the women's 10-meter running target event after defeating Ukraine's Viktoriia Rybovalova in the final.

Zukhra Irnazarova earned bronze for Kazakhstan with a victory over Hungary's Bianka Barbara Farkasne Keczeli in the third-place match.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won seven medals at the WTT Youth Contender Tashkent II in Uzbekistan.