Kazakhstan wins gold and bronze at World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris

Nurlan Dombayev claimed gold, while Zhanbolat Kaziyev took bronze, with both athletes competing in the men's under-80 kg division for athletes with physical impairments.

Dombayev began his campaign in the second round, defeating Britain's Joseph Lane 2-0 to reach the semifinals. Kaziyev advanced after beating Morocco's Rachid Ismaili Alaoui and Brazil's Claro Lopes de Oliveira.

The two Kazakh athletes then met in the semifinals, where Dombayev emerged victorious, leaving Kaziyev with the bronze medal.

In the final, Dombayev defeated Brazil's Claro Lopes de Oliveira 2-0 to secure the gold medal.

Kazakhstan finished the Paris Grand Prix with one gold and one bronze, competing against around 120 para taekwondo athletes from 18 countries.

Earlier, Kazakh blind footballers swept an international tournament in Prague.