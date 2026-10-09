Kazakh blind footballers sweep international tournament in Prague
08:54, 9 October 2026
Kazakhstan's blind football team won the Prague tournament, finishing ahead of rivals from Germany, Greece, and the Czech Republic, Qazinform News Agency has learned from Informsports.kz.
Kazakhstan won every match and did not let in a single goal. In the group stage, the team won five matches against opponents from Germany and Greece by a combined score of 11-0.
In the playoffs, they confidently cleared the semifinal and closed out the tournament with a 1-0 win.
Earlier, Kazakh blind footballers secured bronze at the European Championship and claimed the Friendship Cup trophy in the United States.
As previously reported, Kazakhstan’s para judoka Alfiya Tlekkabyl won a gold medal at the World Para Judo Championships in Tbilisi.