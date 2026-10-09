Kazakh blind footballers sweep international tournament in Prague

Kazakhstan won every match and did not let in a single goal. In the group stage, the team won five matches against opponents from Germany and Greece by a combined score of 11-0.

In the playoffs, they confidently cleared the semifinal and closed out the tournament with a 1-0 win.

Earlier, Kazakh blind footballers secured bronze at the European Championship and claimed the Friendship Cup trophy in the United States.

As previously reported, Kazakhstan’s para judoka Alfiya Tlekkabyl won a gold medal at the World Para Judo Championships in Tbilisi.