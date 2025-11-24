Kazakhstan wins first freestyle wrestling gold at Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics

Kazakhstan’s Shadiyar Pernesh defeated Iran’s Keyvan Rostamabadi 4-2 in the men's 65 kg freestyle wrestling final, winning Kazakhstan’s first gold medal in the event.

To note, Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestling team has earned five medals, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze, at the tournament.

Gabit Yeszhanov of Kazakhstan lost to Mohammad Siavoshi of Iran 6-15 in a tense fight in the men’s 57 kg final.

Freestyle wrestlers Gasyr Turgynbay (74 kg), Sabyrzhan Rsaly (86 kg), and Kairatkhaan Shonku (125 kg) brought Team Kazakhstan bronze medals.

Kazakhstan’s medal tally at the Deaflympics stands at 18 medals, including seven gold, three silver, and eight bronze ones.

The 25th Summer Deaflympics Tokyo 2025 are set to run through November 26.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakh taekwondo fighters win two medals at the Deaflympics 2025.