Kazakhstan wins first medals at Asian Youth Athletics Championships

Both awards were won in the heptathlon.

Polina Kuzubova claimed gold with a strong performance, earning 5089 points, while Asylzat Kydyrbay secured bronze with a total of 4355 points.

Scoring 4904 points, Sofya Nikolaeva of Uzbekistan clinched the silver medal in this event.

