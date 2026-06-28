Kazakhstan wins bronze at Rowing World Cup in Switzerland

Yekaterina Noskova and Mariya Chernets secured third place in the women's lightweight double sculls A final with a time of 7:21.91.

Japan's Chika Yonezawa and Chiaki Tomita won the event in 7:14.74, while Peru's Alessia Palacios and Valeria Palacios took silver in 7:18.51. Hong Kong finished fourth with a time of 7:30.60.

Noskova and Chernets remained in medal contention throughout the race, finishing comfortably ahead of the Hong Kong crew by nearly nine seconds.

In the men's single sculls A final, Kazakhstan's Artyom Matusevich placed seventh.

The World Rowing Cup wraps up on June 28, with more than 650 athletes from 42 countries competing in Lucerne. Kazakhstan is represented by a five-member team comprising Vladislav Yakovlev, Ivan Chernukhin, Artyom Matusevich, Mariya Chernets, and Yekaterina Noskova.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's women's artistic gymnastics team had claimed a bronze medal in the junior competition at the Asian Championships in Zunyi, China.