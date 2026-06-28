Kazakhstan wins bronze at Rowing World Cup in Switzerland
Kazakhstan claimed a bronze medal at the third stage of the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne, Switzerland, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan Rowing Federation.
Yekaterina Noskova and Mariya Chernets secured third place in the women's lightweight double sculls A final with a time of 7:21.91.
Japan's Chika Yonezawa and Chiaki Tomita won the event in 7:14.74, while Peru's Alessia Palacios and Valeria Palacios took silver in 7:18.51. Hong Kong finished fourth with a time of 7:30.60.
Noskova and Chernets remained in medal contention throughout the race, finishing comfortably ahead of the Hong Kong crew by nearly nine seconds.
In the men's single sculls A final, Kazakhstan's Artyom Matusevich placed seventh.
The World Rowing Cup wraps up on June 28, with more than 650 athletes from 42 countries competing in Lucerne. Kazakhstan is represented by a five-member team comprising Vladislav Yakovlev, Ivan Chernukhin, Artyom Matusevich, Mariya Chernets, and Yekaterina Noskova.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's women's artistic gymnastics team had claimed a bronze medal in the junior competition at the Asian Championships in Zunyi, China.