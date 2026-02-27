EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Fencing Junior Championships

    14:00, 27 February 2026

    The Kazakh women’s fencing team finished third at the ongoing Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Fencing Junior Championships
    Photo credit: NOC

    Kaisha Zhabybek, Adama Serikbay, Nargiz Saidullayeva and Adilya Rsalina won bronze in the women’s sabre finals. They lost to Uzbekistan 37:45.

    The Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2026 is held between

    Noteworthy, Kazakh female wrestlers Laura Almaganbetova and Zeynep Bayanova won gold medals at the 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series tournament in Tirana, Albania.

    Fencing Kazakhstan Indonesia Sport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All