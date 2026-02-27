Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Fencing Junior Championships
14:00, 27 February 2026
The Kazakh women’s fencing team finished third at the ongoing Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kaisha Zhabybek, Adama Serikbay, Nargiz Saidullayeva and Adilya Rsalina won bronze in the women’s sabre finals. They lost to Uzbekistan 37:45.
The Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2026 is held
