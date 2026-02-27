Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Fencing Junior Championships

Kaisha Zhabybek, Adama Serikbay, Nargiz Saidullayeva and Adilya Rsalina won bronze in the women’s sabre finals. They lost to Uzbekistan 37:45.

The Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championship 2026 is held between February 20 and February 27 in Jakarta.

Noteworthy, Kazakh female wrestlers Laura Almaganbetova and Zeynep Bayanova won gold medals at the 2026 Muhamet Malo Ranking Series tournament in Tirana, Albania.