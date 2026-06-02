Kazakhstan wins 7 medals at Asian U20 Athletics Championships

The team’s overall tally at the championships stood at seven medals: one gold, two silver, and four bronze.

Maxim Sazhnev captured gold in the discus throw after recording 60.45 meters, a mark that also established a new Kazakhstan U20 record.

Anna Cherkashina and Kazakhstan’s women’s 4x400-meter relay team added silver medals to the national tally.

Kazakhstan’s bronze medalists included Maria Shipacheva in the triple jump, Alina Golovina in the 100-meter hurdles, Margarita Kosinova in the 400-meter hurdles, and Askar Omirzak in the decathlon.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's national team had won 14 medals at the United World Wrestling (UWW)’s U17 Asian Championships 2026 in Da Nang, Vietnam.