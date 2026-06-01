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    Kazakh wrestlers bag 14 medals at U17 Asian Championships

    22:15, 1 June 2026

    Kazakhstan's national team won 14 medals at the United World Wrestling (UWW)’s U17 Asian Championships 2026 in Da Nang, Vietnam, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakh wrestlers bag 14 medals at U17 Asian Championships
    Photo source: NOC

    These include three gold, four silver, and seven bronze medals.

    Freestyle wrestling

    Adilet Rysbay (71 kg) became the champion.

    Mardan Orynbassar (60 kg) won a silver medal.

    Sabyrzhan Rakhatov (51 kg), Temirlan Murat (55 kg), Adilbek Yerbolatov (80 kg), and Nurislam Aitugan (92 kg) claimed bronze medals.

    Greco-Roman wrestling

    Kuanyshbek Zhangazhol (51 kg) and Miras Makhambet (65 kg) won gold.

    Arystan Temirgali (110 kg) took silver.

    Ali Almas (45 kg) and Datka Lesbek (48 kg) finished third.

    Women's wrestling

    Inzhu Bakkozha (46 kg) and Arailym Kopzhassar (53 kg) finished as silver medalists.

    Ayanat Meinambay (49 kg) climbed to third place.

    As previously reported, on the first day of the tournament, Kazakh wrestlers won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

    Kazakhstan Sport Wrestling Vietnam
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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