Kazakh wrestlers bag 14 medals at U17 Asian Championships

These include three gold, four silver, and seven bronze medals.

Freestyle wrestling

Adilet Rysbay (71 kg) became the champion.

Mardan Orynbassar (60 kg) won a silver medal.

Sabyrzhan Rakhatov (51 kg), Temirlan Murat (55 kg), Adilbek Yerbolatov (80 kg), and Nurislam Aitugan (92 kg) claimed bronze medals.

Greco-Roman wrestling

Kuanyshbek Zhangazhol (51 kg) and Miras Makhambet (65 kg) won gold.

Arystan Temirgali (110 kg) took silver.

Ali Almas (45 kg) and Datka Lesbek (48 kg) finished third.

Women's wrestling

Inzhu Bakkozha (46 kg) and Arailym Kopzhassar (53 kg) finished as silver medalists.

Ayanat Meinambay (49 kg) climbed to third place.

As previously reported, on the first day of the tournament, Kazakh wrestlers won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.