Kazakhstan wins 6 medals at IMO

The Kazakh team won three silver and three bronze medals.

The silver medals were awarded to Timur Murat of Haileybury Almaty, Ali Yerkebulanovich of Nurorda School-Lyceum in Almaty and Batyrkhan Beiganov of the Republican Physics and Mathematics School.

The bronze medals went to Yerassyl Altynbek of Nurorda School-Lyceum in Almaty, Margulan Sharel of Spectrum International School in Astana and Amirlan Amanzholov of Haileybury Almaty.

The team was led by Asylbek Isakhov, president of the Kazakhstan-American Free University, and Kanat Satylkhanov, a multiple-time winner of international and national academic olympiads.

The ministry noted that the IMO has been held annually since 1959 and is the world's oldest mathematics competition for secondary school students. Kazakhstan has participated since 1992, competing 34 times and winning a total of 16 gold, 54 silver and 86 bronze medals, as well as 30 honorable mentions.

"These results reflect the high standard of preparation of Kazakhstan's school students, the systematic work of teachers and the country's strong standing in the international olympiad movement," the ministry said.

Around 700 students from 117 countries took part in one of the world's oldest and most prestigious academic competitions.

Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed one gold and three silver medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.