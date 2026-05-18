Kazakhstan wins 4 medals at Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand Slam

Kazakhstan was represented by athletes from the Sagadat Batyr–QTT club named after Sagadat Nurmagambetov. The team finished the competition with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

The standout performer was six-year-old Ailyn Iskakova, who secured Kazakhstan’s only gold medal. Competing in the 6–7 age category and under-22 kg division, the young athlete won both of her matches early, defeating opponents from the UK and Russia with submission techniques.

Her coach, Nariman Daulbayev, who holds a brown belt, also delivered a strong performance among adults. Competing in the under-69 kg brown belt division, he earned a bronze medal after facing athletes from the UAE, Russia, Colombia, and Brazil.

Murat Doshanov won silver in the Master 3 under-77 kg white belt category, while another bronze medal went to Yerkanat Yerkul, who competed in the under-60 kg division for athletes aged 16–17 (white belt).

Daulbayev said the results were the outcome of months of dedicated preparation and daily work.

“For two months, we held continuous individual training sessions with the children preparing for this tournament. Thanks to that work, we were able to proudly raise our flag on the international stage. It is encouraging to see the fighting spirit the children showed on the mat and their determination to succeed. We have big goals ahead, with even larger competitions waiting for us. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to my personal coach and the head of our club, Nursultan Orynbassarov, for his trust and constant support,” he said.

The tournament brought together around 2,000 participants from 75 countries. The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam series is one of the world’s leading jiu-jitsu circuits organized by AJP, taking place throughout the year in major cities worldwide, where athletes compete for ranking points.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan has advanced to the doubles final of the 2026 Bengaluru Open II tournament in India.