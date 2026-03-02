EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan wins 4 gold medals at Strandja Cup 2026

    07:19, 2 March 2026

    Team Kazakhstan claimed four gold medals at the Strandja 2026 international boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan wins 4 gold medals at Strandja Cup 2026
    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Daniyal Sabit (men’s -50 kg), Elina Bazarova (women’s -54 kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (women’s -80 kg), and Valeriya Aksenova (women’s +80 kg) brought gold medals for Team Kazakhstan. 

    Kazakhstan’s Farukh Toktasynov and Laura Yesenkeldy won silver medalists in the men’s -70kg and women’s -65 kg, respectively.

    Anel Sakysh (women’s -54 kg), Balentina Khalzova (women’s -75 kg), and Dina Islambelova (women’s +80 kg) settled for bronze.

    Previously, Qazinform reported Greco-Roman wrestler Meirzhan Shermakhanbet takes gold at the Albania tournament. 

    Boxing Sport Bulgaria
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All