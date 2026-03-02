Kazakhstan wins 4 gold medals at Strandja Cup 2026
Team Kazakhstan claimed four gold medals at the Strandja 2026 international boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Daniyal Sabit (men’s -50 kg), Elina Bazarova (women’s -54 kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (women’s -80 kg), and Valeriya Aksenova (women’s +80 kg) brought gold medals for Team Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan’s Farukh Toktasynov and Laura Yesenkeldy won silver medalists in the men’s -70kg and women’s -65 kg, respectively.
Anel Sakysh (women’s -54 kg), Balentina Khalzova (women’s -75 kg), and Dina Islambelova (women’s +80 kg) settled for bronze.
