Kazakhstan wins 24 medals at Grand Prix of Spain

In freestyle wrestling, Daulet Amirkhanov (57 kg), Nurlybek Bazarbayev (61 kg), and Zhankozha Abiltayev (70 kg) claimed gold medals.

Silver medals went to Yerassyl Mukhtaruly (57 kg), Mukhamed Balgabay (61 kg), Akbar Kurbanov (65 kg), and Sherkhan Abil (70 kg).

Bronze medals were won by Zhanbolat Kabiden (70 kg), Talap Zholdassov (70 kg), Arsen Kabden (74 kg), and Nauryz Akhmedkhanov (86 kg).

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Kazakhstan added two gold medals to its haul, with Yedige Toleutayev winning the 55 kg title and Iliyas Dauitov taking gold in the 63 kg category.

Silver medalists included Aibat Rakhim (55 kg), Zhanbolat Saparbek (60 kg), Doszhan Utepkaliyev (63 kg), Dinmukhamed Omarov (72 kg), and Almir Tolebayev (82 kg).

Bronze medals went to Omar Akhon (60 kg), Shyngys Kairat (63 kg), Nikolay Khapko (72 kg), Rassul Zhunis (77 kg), Sanzhar Sabitov (82 kg), and Ayanbek Ibrayev (97 kg).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had wrapped up Asian the U20 Wrestling Championships with 18 medals.