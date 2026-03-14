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    Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at Asian Junior Triathlon Championships

    16:21, 14 March 2026

    Kazakhstan’s triathlon team won a gold medal at the Asian Junior Triathlon Championships held in Hong Kong, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at Asian Junior Triathlon Championships
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    In the girls’ event, Diana Yerzhanova climbed to the top of the podium, finishing with a time of 01:01:59.

    Second place went to Kanade Sugiura of Japan with 01:02:16, while Park Seo-eun of South Korea finished third in 01:02:43.

    In the boys’ competition, Ramazan Ainegov won the bronze medal, completing the course in 55:39. Konosuke Uchida of Japan took first place with 55:22, while his teammate Daiki Nishizaki finished second with 55:34.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 9) in the semifinal of the Indian Wells tournament.

    Triathlon Sport Kazakhstan Hong Kong
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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