Kazakhstan wins 2 medals at Asian Junior Triathlon Championships

In the girls’ event, Diana Yerzhanova climbed to the top of the podium, finishing with a time of 01:01:59.

Second place went to Kanade Sugiura of Japan with 01:02:16, while Park Seo-eun of South Korea finished third in 01:02:43.

In the boys’ competition, Ramazan Ainegov won the bronze medal, completing the course in 55:39. Konosuke Uchida of Japan took first place with 55:22, while his teammate Daiki Nishizaki finished second with 55:34.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has defeated Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina (WTA No. 9) in the semifinal of the Indian Wells tournament.