Kazakhstan wins 17 medals at Mathematics Master Cup 2026 in Hong Kong

The prestigious international competition, jointly organized by the Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad (HKIMO) and the World Skills Association (WSA), brought together top young talents from around the world. All participants qualified through national selection rounds in their respective countries, with only the strongest finalists advancing to the global final.

Kazakhstan's team won three gold, three silver, and 11 bronze medals at the competition.

According to Adiya Iskakova, director of the Innovation Research and Education Center and the official representative of the Mathematics Master Cup in Kazakhstan, this year's competition placed a greater emphasis on integrating artificial intelligence into its format.

The 90-minute competition was held for students in Grades 2 through 9 and featured four integrated sections, including advanced mathematical olympiad problems, programming and logical reasoning.

In response to growing student interest in artificial intelligence, the MMC organizing committee has developed an AI-powered online learning platform to help students prepare for AI-focused olympiads. The system offers a real-time database of multi-level problems and training exercises and is available in several languages, including Russian, English, Dari, and Thai.

To support this year's finalists, organizers have provided free trial access to the platform, while its full public launch is scheduled for next year.

Earlier, Team Kazakhstan claimed one gold and three silver medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad 2026 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.