Dates for Games of the Future 2026 in Astana announced

According to Zharassbayev, the two-week event will gather over 1,500 athletes from 100 countries. The Games are held in phygital format (physical + digital), combining physical activity, modern technologies and digital environment.

A list of venues chosen for the Games of the Future 2026 includes Qazaqstan Track and Field Arena, Barys Arena, Saryarka Cycle Track, Ushkempirov Martial Arts Palace, Alau Ice Palace, Beeline Arena, Inclusive Sports Center, Congress Center and others, said Zharassbayev.

The speaker said: "The Games of the Future 2026 opening and closing ceremonies are to offer a unique blend of beauty and technological innovation with the use of augmented reality, 3D-mapping, lasers as well as with the participation of world stars".

A total prize pool will be 10 million US dollars across all disciplines, he said.

The Games of the Future 2026 are to feature 16 disciplines, including Phygital Football, Phygital Fighting, Phygital Basketball, Phygital Dancing, Phygital Hockey, Phygital Shooter, Phygital Battle Royale, MOBA 1 and MOBA 2, Phygital Drone Racing, Battle Bots, Phygital Boxing, Cybathletics.

To note, Kazakhstan was announced the host of the Games of the Future 2026 on October 13, 2024, in Dubai, after beating offers from Peru and Chile.

Earlier today, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with Phygital International founder René Fasel and Phygital International CEO Nis Hatt.