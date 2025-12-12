Kazakhstan, WHO explore avenues to expand cooperation

The meeting joined by Skender Syla, WHO Representative in Kazakhstan, and Melitta Jakab, head of the Geographically Dispersed Office of the WHO Regional Office for Europe located in Almaty, discussed key areas of cooperation in the health sector and strengthening joint initiatives.

The meeting highlighted Kazakhstan’s achievements in key areas of the healthcare system, including a 25% reduction in non-communicable diseases, a growth in the average life expectancy to 75.4 years, and improvements in maternal and child health.

In addition, the sides explored avenues to expand cooperation with the WHO as part of the upcoming Regional Environmental Summit in April.

First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev stressed the importance of increasing the number of Kazakhstani healthcare personnel working at international organizations and promoting their professional development within the WHO system.

The Organization’s representatives pointed out that the possibility to offer professional training and development programs to healthcare workers in Kazakhstan is under discussion. The recognition of Kazakhstan’s achievements in primary health care by many countries was hailed as a positive example.

In conclusion, the sides reiterated their readiness to maintain joint efforts to improve health services, increase their accessibility for the population, and further enhance the healthcare system.

