Kazakhstan set to become first post-Soviet nation to achieve WHO Maturity Level 3

According to the minister, based on the assessment conducted this year by experts from the World Health Organization, Kazakhstan achieved high results across eight key indicators.

In the first half of 2026, Kazakhstan’s attainment of maturity level three (ML3) is planned. This will allow Kazakhstan, for the first time in the post-Soviet region, to receive the status of a country with a stringent regulatory authority, recognized by the WHO, noted Alnazarova.

The ministry explained that this level signifies international recognition of the reliability of medicine quality control, allowing the country to: strengthen the safety and quality of medicines on the domestic market; expand the export potential of national pharmaceutical products; simplify the entry of medicines produced in Kazakhstan into foreign markets; attract major pharmaceutical companies and investment for production localization.

Alnazarova also reminded that, pursuant to the President’s instructions, the creation of a laboratory complex at the National Center for Expertise of Medicines is ongoing. The new facility will make it possible to expand the range of tests and improve the quality of control of medicines and medical devices.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan is to build a KZT103bn worth biopharmaceutical complex.