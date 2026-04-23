Kazakhstan, WHO debate use of AI in healthcare

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WHO.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that collaboration with the WHO had embarked on a new stage and thanked the Organization for its consistent support of Kazakhstan’s global initiatives.

They reviewed joint research opportunities in climate and health, as well as initiatives on digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Ghebreyesus expressed gratitude for the invitation to participate in the Regional Environmental Summit 2026.

He also praised Kazakhstan’s economic progress and political reforms under the new Constitution and welcomed Astana’s efforts to ensure environmental and water security at regional and international levels.

Tedros Ghebreyesus presented a letter confirming that Kazakhstan has achieved WHO Level 3 maturity in regulating pharmaceuticals, recognition of the reliability of its national drug control system.

Kazakhstan is the first CIS country and the fourth in WHO’s European region to reach this level.