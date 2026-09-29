Kazakhstan well positioned to benefit from global mining shifts – PwC expert

In an interview with the agency, Burkhanbekov discussed the findings of PwC’s Mine 2026 report and the opportunities that changing demand, investment flows and new technologies present for Kazakhstan.

“At the same time, Kazakhstan is well positioned to benefit from the shifts taking place across the global mining industry. The country’s strengths are well recognized: it possesses substantial mineral reserves, plays an important role in global supplies of strategic metals, and serves as a key transport and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia,” he said.

Globally, the industry is navigating growing demand for mineral resources alongside geopolitical shifts and rapid technological change. According to the report figures cited by Burkhanbekov, revenue among the world’s top 40 mining companies by market capitalization increased by 3.3% to $909 billion in 2025. EBITDA rose by 23% to $248 billion, while net profit reached $120 billion.

He noted that expanding mining and processing capacity, attracting investment and improving productivity will remain central to the industry’s development.

For Kazakhstan, Burkhanbekov highlighted progress in streamlining bureaucratic procedures, launching copper and critical minerals projects, and expanding rail infrastructure to support exports to China and other markets.

“The government has been actively supporting the development of the mining and metals sector and attracting major investors,” he said.

According to the expert, investment incentives and plans announced by major companies to expand production capacity also support the sector’s growth prospects. He noted that further improvements in transport and logistics infrastructure, access to financing and regulatory predictability would help support the sector’s continued development.

“However, Kazakhstan's substantial resource base, skilled workforce, and continued government support for the sector provide strong grounds for optimism,” Burkhanbekov said.

Domestic processing is another area of opportunity. He noted that resource-rich countries are increasingly seeking to capture more economic value by developing refining and other activities beyond extraction.

“Nearly all of the jurisdictions examined in our study, from Australia and Canada to India and Brazil, are seeking to expand processing, refining, and other downstream activities. The objective is to capture a greater share of the economic value generated from natural resources within their own borders,” he said.

Burkhanbekov added that international experience offers a range of approaches, including tax incentives, government guarantees, co-financing and long-term strategies for critical minerals. Kazakhstan, in his view, can draw on this experience while building on its own strengths and investment priorities.

Artificial intelligence could also support the next stage of development by improving the performance of existing mining and processing operations.

“While building new processing facilities or transport infrastructure often requires years of investment and implementation, AI can deliver tangible benefits much more quickly,” he said.

Potential applications include ore grade prediction, transport route optimization, predictive maintenance, improved energy efficiency and automated mine planning. According to Burkhanbekov, these technologies can help companies reduce costs, raise productivity and improve safety.

“For Kazakhstan, the greatest potential lies not in developing proprietary AI models, but in the rapid adoption of existing technologies across core mining and processing operations,” he said.

He believes wider use of these tools could strengthen the competitiveness of existing assets and support the development of new projects.

“For Kazakhstan, this creates an opportunity not only to improve the performance of existing assets, but also to narrow the technology gap with leading global mining jurisdictions and strengthen the industry's long-term competitiveness,” Burkhanbekov concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had invited Chinese and international companies to cooperate in geological exploration, mining and mineral processing, with a focus on modern technologies and localizing production.