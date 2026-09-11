Kazakhstan invites Chinese, international companies to invest in mining and mineral processing

The visit took place at the invitation of China’s Minister of Natural Resources.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of China Mining 2026, Nagaspayev highlighted the high level of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, which he said had been strengthened by close ties and mutual understanding between the two countries’ presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Xi Jinping.

He also noted steady growth in business and investment ties, as well as deeper industrial cooperation between the two countries in recent years.

Currently, around 11,000 companies with Chinese participation operate in Kazakhstan. Major Chinese partners include CNPC, Sinopec, CITIC Group, Zijin Mining, East Hope Group, Huawei, PowerChina, SANY, Fufeng and Lihua Group, among others. These companies are involved in projects spanning the oil and gas, mining, energy, infrastructure and high-tech sectors.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Construction

Kazakhstan offers an opportunity to jointly create new value chains and modern industries. We invite Chinese and international companies to cooperate in geological exploration, mining and the deep processing of mineral resources. We place particular emphasis on attracting modern technologies and localizing production. It is important to take industrial cooperation to a new level and implement projects that serve the long-term interests of our countries, said Nagaspayev.

China’s Vice Premier of the State Council He Lifeng also addressed the conference. Following the event, the two sides held bilateral talks, during which Nagaspayev and He Lifeng discussed prospects for industrial cooperation based on agreements reached at the highest level.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Construction

For the first time, Kazakhstan also presented a unified national pavilion at the China Mining 2026 international mining exhibition. The pavilion brought together mining and geological exploration companies, industry organizations and promising investment projects.

The national pavilion was jointly opened by Nagaspayev and China’s Minister of Natural Resources Liu Guohong.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Construction

China Mining is one of the largest and most influential international platforms for geology, mineral resources and the mining industry. Representatives from 65 countries, including 35 ministers, as well as major industrial corporations and experts, participated in this year’s event.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China agreed on mutual recognition of driver’s licenses and security at Khorgos.