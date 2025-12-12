Kazakhstan welcomes intensifying negotiations on Ukraine conflict, President Tokayev
Addressing the Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s Permanent Neutrality, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan’s support for the intensification of negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voiced support for the initiative proposed by Turkmenistan’s President to establish a United Nations University of Peace and Neutrality.
The Head of State stressed Kazakhstan welcomes the activation of the negotiation process on the Ukrainian conflict. He said following the meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States in Anchorage, the main provisions of a peace pact are being actively discussed, which indicates the possibility of achieving long-awaited peace.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Ashgabat.