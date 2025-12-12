Kazakhstan welcomes intensifying negotiations on Ukraine conflict, President Tokayev

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voiced support for the initiative proposed by Turkmenistan’s President to establish a United Nations University of Peace and Neutrality.

The Head of State stressed Kazakhstan welcomes the activation of the negotiation process on the Ukrainian conflict. He said following the meeting between the Presidents of Russia and the United States in Anchorage, the main provisions of a peace pact are being actively discussed, which indicates the possibility of achieving long-awaited peace.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Ashgabat.